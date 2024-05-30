Yes, You Really Can Use Apple Notes For Real-Time Chats, Here's How

There are so many messaging apps out there today that are worth trying out. A lot of them are fortified with special features that increase privacy in your exchanges, like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. If the person you're trying to reach isn't really on social media much, you can also always lean on the tried and true method of sending a text message using your mobile phone's built-in text messaging service. On an iPhone, that would be the Messages app.

For the most part, the current version of Messages has a lot of bells and whistles worth noting. With the release of iOS 17 came a more beefed-up expandable menu that lets you access all the apps that have Messages support. You can now also check out text transcripts of audio messages, giving you the flexibility of choosing between listening to or reading incoming messages.

However, what most iPhone users may not realize is that there are other text message-adjacent services right under their noses that may be worth exploring. One such service is Apple's own Notes app. Apart from being useful as a straightforward digital notebook on your iPhone that you can also utilize to catalog your outfits, it can act as a text communication app as well.