What Does SMS Mean On iPhone's Messaging App?

These days, sending a text message is the preferred mode of communication by most people. Not only is it the more discreet and polite option — it gives the recipient complete control over when to respond, among other reasons — it's also a method that allows people space to compose their thoughts and come up with the best way to convey their intentions through words.

A lot of cell phone plans come with unlimited texting. However, with the abundance of mobile messaging apps available today, most users don't even tap into their phone carrier's text messaging allowance. Instead, they opt to communicate with their acquaintances through their go-to social media app's built-in private messaging feature. If you happen to be an iPhone user, you also have the added benefit of having Apple's built-in Messages app at your disposal, which can handle a lot more than a generic text message.

Short Message Service — more commonly known as SMS — is the driving force behind text messaging, a technology that's been around for over 31 years. A standard text message has a 160-character limit. Back in the early days of the protocol, this mattered because cell phone plans only had a limited number of free text messages you could send per month, so people had to resort to using textspeak to cram multiple sentences into one SMS text. Today, SMS messaging is not as precious anymore — thank you, unlimited text messaging plans! — and although it's also been somewhat cast by the wayside in lieu of more efficient app alternatives, the ability to send and receive SMS texts is still useful to have.