5 Hidden Messaging Features You'll Want To Use In iOS 17

If you own an iPhone and have recently updated to iOS 17, you may already have been able to try out several cool new features that improve your experience on built-in iPhone apps and services. One of the apps that got beefed up is Messages, Apple's own text-messaging service.

Apart from getting significant accuracy improvements through the autocorrect feature, you can also conduct more precise lookups within your accumulated Messages threads courtesy of search filters, which can now include additional terms for more fine-tuned results.

Another great addition to the Messages interface is the brand-new expandable menu that gives you quick and easy access to all Messages-compatible apps. When you open a conversation thread and hit the "+" icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen, you'll immediately see things that you send via text the most, like photos, your location, and audio messages. Tap "More," and you'll get a complete list of all the iPhone apps that you have installed on your device that have special features that integrate well with Messages.

Eager to try out more? Assuming you've already updated to the latest version of iOS, below is a roundup of Messages app tricks you may not know about yet that'll surely enhance your usage of the service.