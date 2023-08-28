The iMessage Trick That'll Revolutionize The Way You Use Group Chats

Apple's Messages app is the messaging app of choice for many iPhone users and with good reason. It's a full-featured instant messenger and includes many of the features you'll find on apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. Among them is the ability to have group conversations.

Provided everyone in a group has an iPhone or an Apple device, you can take advantage of group iMessage features. Group chats over iMessage are sent through Apple instead of your carrier and are end-to-end encrypted. You can name your group chat, add a profile picture, and exchange texts, photos, videos, and voice messages. You can also send and receive message effects, see responses from everyone in the group, share your location, and even collaborate on projects.

While group chats are fun, they can become overwhelming, especially if the group is too big or too many messages are exchanged. (Of course, you can always choose to leave them too.) This might result in a member muting the group or missing some messages. To get around this, you can use the mentions feature in iMessage to draw someone's attention to a specific message in the group chat.