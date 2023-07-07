How To Leave A Group Chat On iPhone

Group chats can be a useful tool for making plans with several people at a time, organizing events, and keeping family members in the loop in one central place. It gives you and those who are a part of the chat a way to send messages for everyone to see without the need to relay information between multiple parties (like an old game of telephone, if you will). However, there will likely come a time when you decide you need to drop out of a particular group chat.

Maybe something came up and you can't make it to the event everyone is attending, so you have no reason to hang around. Perhaps you simply don't want to be in the chat anymore, or the sporadic notifications are becoming a nuisance.

Whatever the reason, if you decide it's time to bow out of an iPhone group chat for any reason you have a couple of different options available—though depending on the circumstances it may not be possible to leave completely.