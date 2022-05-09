How To Make A Group Chat On iPhone

The primary purpose of the Group Messaging feature on the iPhone is fairly self-explanatory: it's a way to message multiple people simultaneously rather than text them all individually. In practice, it's about the same as texting a single person in that you simply have to type what you want or attach the images or videos you mean to share, then hit Send to pass it along to everyone in the group all at once.

It's a useful way for small or large groups to stay organized as it allows everyone to see and respond to correspondence as it happens. If you're trying to meet up with several people for a meal or event, plan something for multiple acquaintances ahead of time, or want to stay in the loop with several contacts at once, Group Messaging is one of the most straightforward ways to do it — though it may require a small amount of initial setup before you can get started.