This MacOS Ventura Trick Makes It Easy To Turn Pictures Into A Transparent PNG

The newly launched macOS Ventura is fully equipped with a lot of features that most Apple users don't realize they need. For instance, if you have both a Mac computer and an iPhone, you can now use the latter as a wired or wireless webcam and take advantage of its camera's powerful features for your video chat sessions. Those who use Safari for work or school can now come up with stronger passwords for websites that require them and also easily share a collection of tabs with other users for easier collaboration and real-time updates. Another new MacOS Ventura feature that may be of interest to photography enthusiasts is the ability to lift the subject from any image and easily remove the background (via Apple).

Being able to isolate the subject of a photograph could be useful for a lot of things. It enables a user to do away with distractions or even replace the backdrop with something more appealing or appropriate. The image capability was first introduced as part of iOS 16, which made it easier for iPhone users to turn photos into stickers of sorts that can be shared across various mobile apps. Now, this photo-editing trick can also be used on any device running macOS Ventura.