How To Send More Personal Messages On iPhone With These Little-Known Features

One of the Apple apps that got a significant upgrade in the recently released iOS 17 is Messages. The accuracy of its auto-correct feature has been improved, and the ability to look up old messages is now easier because of search filters. The conversation interface is also neater, with compatible Messages apps conveniently filed in a new app drawer. What is perhaps one of the more significant iOS 17 updates to Messages is a new and improved Stickers experience, which will delight iPhone users who lean on the feature to liven up text conversations.

You can now create animated Live Stickers on an iPhone using your own photos. This is a great alternative for those times you wish you had the right emoji or sticker to send in a text message that could properly convey what you want to say or how you're feeling but couldn't successfully find one. As it is, there are also other things you can do in the Messages app that let you push the limits of your typed responses. You can animate your message bubble by typing a message, long-pressing the Send button (the upward arrow next to the text field in an open conversation), and choosing an available effect. The Bubble tab lets you test and apply simple animations on just your reply, while the Screen tab has several fullscreen effect options that will take up the entire iPhone display. As long as the person you are sending these animations to is also an iPhone user, they'll be able see the effect as intended.

Looking for more unique ways to text your friends on an iPhone? Below are some suggestions you can try that'll let you create and send a variety of response types, specifically through the Messages app.