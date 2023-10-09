How To Make Custom Animated Live Stickers For iPhone Text Messages

There are many ways to liven up a text conversation. Most messaging platforms these days offer the use of emojis. GIFs, and stickers from third-party apps as a way for senders to zhuzh up responses or showcase wit and personality. One of the most popular platforms is the iPhone's own built-in Messages app, which got a bit of an overhaul with the recent release of iOS 17.

Instead of seeing all sticker options on top of your iPhone keyboard when you type a message, they are now conveniently arranged within a dedicated Stickers drawer in a brand-new expandable menu that's accessible via the "+" symbol in any open Messages conversation. All emojis have also been converted to stickers, which, along with memoji and other downloaded sticker packs you may have sourced through third-party apps, you can send as an inline reply or place anywhere in the chat thread area. They can also be resized, rotated, or stuck next to a chat bubble as a form of reaction.

One of the more exciting options available on the iPhone is the ability to create customized stickers using photos you took yourself. If you have the Live Photo feature turned on, you can even create animated stickers.