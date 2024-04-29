How To Create A Digital Lookbook On The iPhone Notes App

Traveling can lead to incredible, life-changing experiences — at least after you go through all the stress of preparing for the trip. Aside from choosing between an eSIM and a portable Wi-Fi stick, you also have to navigate hotel bookings, flight changes, and country-specific entry requirements. At some point, all that will be left is one of the most exciting parts of your pre-trip preparations: planning outfits.

In the "pics or it didn't happen" era, it can be a little challenging to plan your travel wardrobe with enough variety while not overloading your limited bag space in the process. After all, you want to leave enough room in your luggage for souvenirs. Thankfully, you can easily do this by making a digital lookbook.

A lookbook is like a catalog of outfits that you've worn before or plan to wear in the future, which typically includes photos of clothes, bags, shoes, and other accessories separately and when worn. Lookbooks are a great way to keep track of your clothes and accessories, especially if you can access it anytime from your iPhone. In this article, we'll be walking you through how you can create a lookbook with your iPhone Notes app, which can be synced across your Apple account-linked devices. But before we get started, you'll need to know about the photo cutout feature. So, what is the photo cutout feature, how does it work, and does your iPhone have it?