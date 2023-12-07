eSim Vs Wi-Fi Stick: Which Should You Use While Traveling?

Gone are the days of physical maps that can destroyed by the elements, getting lost in a sleepy town, and holding your breath while asking strangers where the bus stops are. With the internet at your fingertips, you can navigate, translate, and instantaneously share memories from your mobile phone. One of the most straightforward ways to stay connected abroad is through data roaming. But if you have high data needs, it's important to understand that data roaming charges can be absurdly expensive.

Alternatively, you can avoid the hefty roaming fees by getting a local physical SIM, a cost-effective option for getting local data browsing rates. However, not everyone can swap out their SIM card for a local one because they rely on their current phone number to receive important messages or receive one-time pins from their banks or other accounts.

Thankfully, telecommunications companies have listened and released two options for people who can't part with their mobile phone numbers during the holidays: eSIMs and Wi-Fi sticks. With an eSIM or Wi-Fi stick, you can easily stay connected to one or multiple mobile phones, tablets, or other gadgets that you may need on the road.

However, there are some slight nuances as to what makes one better than the other for you. If you need to figure out which one you should snag on your next trip abroad, you'll need to know what they are and how they work.