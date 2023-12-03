5 Essential iPhone Apps For Traveling To Countries With Unfamiliar Languages

For avid travelers, discomfort is a small price to pay for the thrill of new experiences, whether it is lugging around massive backpacks or staying in cheap hostel rooms with a dozen other people. However, in some cases, some inconveniences can be less painful if you're prepared, such as navigating a new country where you don't speak the language.

There are over 7,000 official languages that exist in the world today. However, it also shares that 40% of them have less than a thousand speakers left. Among these languages, the five most spoken languages in the world are English (1.45 billion speakers), Mandarin (1.1 billion speakers), Hindi (602 million speakers), Spanish (548 million speakers), and French (280 million).

After dealing with staying at home for long periods during the pandemic, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO) shared that international tourism receipts hit $1 trillion in 2022. Knowing this, it's likely many people going abroad may encounter unfamiliar languages, which can cause a lot of trouble when traveling. Not only can it lead to getting on the wrong bus or train, but it can also cause miscommunication with locals and even land you in trouble with law enforcement.

Thankfully, technology has been increasingly closing the language barrier gap, making international travel more convenient. So, if you're preparing for a trip to a country with a language you're unfamiliar with, here are some iPhone apps you should download before your big trip.