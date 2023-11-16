What Is Data Roaming On iPhone (And Should You Turn It Off)?

In general, there are two ways you can get connected to a person. If you are somewhere with internet connectivity available, you can make phone calls through Wi-Fi, among other things. The price to pay for such a connection may vary and will depend on where you are and what internet service you are using, but in most cases, especially if you are in a public establishment that offers Wi-Fi to its customers, you may be able to get it for free.

On the other hand, if you are out and about, are nowhere near a place that has a Wi-Fi router, and don't have a portable internet device handy, the only other way you can get connected on your smartphone is through cellular data, which you can acquire through a mobile phone plan or by tethering off of a mobile device that has it. These plans usually offer services like unlimited talk and text, and will sometimes include international perks that let you extend your ability to make calls, send messages, and use apps while overseas. Unlike using your phone while it's connected to Wi-Fi, you will likely incur charges when you use your device in certain ways by using your allotted mobile data.

On an iPhone, the quickest way to check if you have mobile connectivity is by launching the Settings app and choosing Cellular from the menu. There, you may also see other connection options, such as Personal Hotspot — which lets you share an internet connection via Bluetooth — and Data Roaming, an important cellular feature worth getting into if you've never encountered it before.