5 Of The Best Cheap Phone Plans In 2023

You might have heard of Mint Mobile thanks to its famous owner, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, and because of its acquisition by T-Mobile in March 2023. Mint Mobile is known for its cheap plans, and its most affordable 5GB per month plan is great if you only need limited data. The $15 monthly plan includes unlimited calling and texting and 5GB of monthly data.

You get access to 5G or 4G LTE data, depending on what's strongest in your area. While speeds are throttled after 5GB, you'll still get unlimited data at reduced speeds. Plus, free mobile hotspot usage is also included, unlike most major carriers. You can buy additional data if you run out and change your plan anytime.

Other perks include Wi-Fi calls, texting, and free international calls to Canada and Mexico. The 5GB plan requires you to pay upfront for three months, after which you can extend the plan to 6 months, 9 months, or 12 months. If you select the 12-month plan, you can keep the same monthly price. Choosing the shorter-duration plans will raise the price. If 5GB data doesn't cut it, you can check out Mint Mobile's other plans, priced at $20 per month for 15GB, $25 per month for 20GB, and $30 for unlimited data.