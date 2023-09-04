5 Of The Best Cheap Phone Plans In 2023
A cell phone plan is an essential monthly subscription, but it can be expensive. This is especially true of plans from major carriers. While these carriers offer unlimited calls, texts, and data, not to mention additional freebies, not everyone can afford to spend between $40 and $60 per month. If you're looking for a cell phone plan on a budget, several smaller carriers offer plans for much less.
MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) carriers like Mint Mobile, Visible, Tello, and more all offer their own plans and prices but leverage the wireless networks of larger carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T. As a result, they're able to offer plans that are far more affordable. Since they piggyback off these networks, you're getting the same widespread coverage. The only downside is that MVNOs are deprioritized during peak usage times, which means you might not get the fastest speeds. If that's not a concern, there are several affordable cell phone plans to choose from, with prices ranging between $10 and $25 a month for a single line.
Mint Mobile 5GB per month ($15)
You might have heard of Mint Mobile thanks to its famous owner, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, and because of its acquisition by T-Mobile in March 2023. Mint Mobile is known for its cheap plans, and its most affordable 5GB per month plan is great if you only need limited data. The $15 monthly plan includes unlimited calling and texting and 5GB of monthly data.
You get access to 5G or 4G LTE data, depending on what's strongest in your area. While speeds are throttled after 5GB, you'll still get unlimited data at reduced speeds. Plus, free mobile hotspot usage is also included, unlike most major carriers. You can buy additional data if you run out and change your plan anytime.
Other perks include Wi-Fi calls, texting, and free international calls to Canada and Mexico. The 5GB plan requires you to pay upfront for three months, after which you can extend the plan to 6 months, 9 months, or 12 months. If you select the 12-month plan, you can keep the same monthly price. Choosing the shorter-duration plans will raise the price. If 5GB data doesn't cut it, you can check out Mint Mobile's other plans, priced at $20 per month for 15GB, $25 per month for 20GB, and $30 for unlimited data.
Tello Economy ($10)
If data isn't a concern and you're on a budget, Tello's Economy plan is among the cheapest options at $10 per month. For that price, you get unlimited calls and texts but only 1GB of data per month. Tello says you'll get unlimited 2G data after you cross your monthly limit, but you cannot do much other than basic web browsing at those speeds. Like Mint Mobile, Tello uses T-Mobile's wireless network.
The Tello Economy plan also includes free mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling, and free international calls to over 60 countries. In addition, there are no contracts or fees, so you can upgrade or downgrade your plan anytime. If you need more data, Tello has other cheap plans, too. The Tello Value plan gives you 2GB of data for $14 per month, Tello Smart gives you 5GB for $19, and Tello Data gives you unlimited data for $29 per month.
Visible Unlimited ($25)
Visible is a digital carrier owned by Verizon, offering cheap unlimited plans that rival T-Mobile and AT&T. Visible keeps things simple with just two unlimited plans on offer: Visible and Visible+. The former will cost you $25 per month; for that price, you get unlimited 5G/4G data, calls, and texts. The Visible plan also has unlimited mobile hotspot usage for one device, with speeds capped at 5Mbps. In addition, spam protection and free calls to Mexico and Canada are also included.
Visible doesn't charge any activation fees, and all taxes and fees are included in the monthly price. The $25 plan includes access to Verizon's 5G Nationwide network, but if you want 5G Ultra Wideband, you'll need to pay $45 per month for Visible+. If you have an Apple Watch, you can add it to your Visible plan for an additional $5 a month. Visible's $25 plan is excellent if you want unlimited data but don't need the fastest speeds.
Google Fi Simply Unlimited (4 lines for $80)
If you're looking for a cheap phone plan for your family or need multiple lines, Google Fi's Simply Unlimited plan is $80 a month for four lines. That works out to $20 per line, cheaper than what you'd pay for carriers like Visible. Google Fi's Simply Unlimited plan offers unlimited data, but the speeds are throttled after 35GB per person. The plan comes with 5GB of monthly hotspot usage and includes full connectivity for select smartwatches, including the Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 6.
Data, calls, and texts are free in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and you also get free texts from the U.S. to over 200 countries. Google Fi lets you change your plan at any time and even pause your plan for up to three months. Other perks include free spam call protection and parental controls.
US Mobile Unlimited Starter ($25)
US Mobile's Unlimited Starter plan is priced at $25 monthly, including all taxes and fees. For the first month, you'll pay only $12.50, after which you'll need to pay the usual rate of $25. You get unlimited calls, texts, and data, with 20GB of premium data included per month. After you cross that limit, speeds drop to 1Mbps. The plan includes Wi-Fi calling and texting and free unlimited calls and texts to 87 countries from the U.S. Unfortunately, mobile hotspot usage isn't included.
If you don't need unlimited data, US Mobile also has Shareable Data plans that let you share data across multiple lines, including tablets. These plans start as low as $10 a month for 1GB. There's also a $18 monthly plan for 6GB of data and a $25 monthly plan with 12GB of data. The plans include free mobile hotspot access, and you can purchase additional data for $2 per GB.