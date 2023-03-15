T-Mobile Will Acquire Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile

T-Mobile, the third-largest wireless carrier in the United States, has announced its (up to) $1.35 billion acquisition of Ka'ena, the parent company of prepaid wireless darlings Mint Mobile and Ultra. The deal will bolster T-Mobile's position in the highly competitive U.S. wireless market, and broaden its customer base by adding Mint Mobile's three million subscribers to its network.

Mint Mobile, founded in 2016, has carved out a niche in the prepaid wireless market by offering value-rich, cost-effective plans with flexible options. The company's popularity soared after Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds purchased an ownership stake in 2019 and began promoting the brand through humorous ads and social media campaigns. Reynolds, who will retain his ownership interest, is expected to continue working with the company after the acquisition.

"We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly-above-average mahjong skills," Reynolds joked in remarks to the press.

T-Mobile has long been known for its disruptive "Un-carrier" approach, which offers customers innovative, value-driven plans, perks and features, and has recently entered the home internet game. The acquisition of Mint Mobile aligns with this strategy, as Mint's affordable plans and customer-centric approach have helped it stand out from competitors like AT&T and Verizon. The deal is also expected to accelerate T-Mobile's growth in the prepaid market — an area the company continues expanding aggressively.