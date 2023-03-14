T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Review: Getting Online In An Outage

Internet access is no longer a luxury, but an essential, yet like with many utilities, we're often at the mercy of a single provider. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet aims to change that, and — like with all its offerings — the magenta-themed carrier is vocal about just how liberating cutting your cable or DSL connection could be. My question when I signed up, though, was whether 5G could cover the gaps when nature takes an icy hammer to your traditional ISP.

Just how much T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet will cost each month depends on a few different factors. On paper, it's $50 per month with no setup fee, or $600 each year, including taxes. That gets you unlimited data, though the carrier reserves the right to throttle connections depending on service status or limit them altogether if you're trying to do peer-to-peer or constant streaming.

However, many people won't have to pay anything close to that amount. Existing subscribers with at least one T-Mobile Magenta MAX line (currently $85/mo) can get 5G Home Internet service too, for $30/mo extra. It's worth noting that a 5G mobile hotspot is also included on that Magenta MAX line, though with a 40GB data cap. I took advantage, meanwhile, of a $25/month promotion. I still had to add the 5G Home Internet service to an existing Magenta MAX subscription — I was already a customer — but it's adding just $300 per year to my overall charges (with bill credits taking care of the 50% reduction). Regardless of price, there's no minimum contract: you can cancel at any point and return the hardware.