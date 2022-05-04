T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet Will Pay To Cancel Your Old Broadband

Setting up your T-Mobile Home Internet service is supposed to be a simple and easy process, with minimal hassle involved. Once you've coordinated with a T-Mobile agent to set up your account and get the necessary deliveries squared away, T-Mobile suggests setting up your Home Internet gateway next to an available power outlet in an area with minimal obstructions between where you'll be mainly using your Wi-Fi connection. It's probably best to place the gateway in the same room where you'll be using your computer, gaming consoles, or streaming devices. T-Mobile noted that you'll want to place the device as high as you can so that it's able to pick up the best cellular signal.

This is a similar process to how you would set up any other Wi-Fi network, but there are a few tricky things that are easy to overlook. For instance, it sounds like the initial Wi-Fi password is hidden on the back of the device, but you can only change it once you've linked your phone to the gateway via the T-Mobile Internet app.

T-Mobile noted in its May 4 announcement that anyone who chooses to try its internet service can keep their existing broadband coverage during the initial 15-day trial period. T-Mobile's Home Internet service reportedly costs an additional $30 per month on a Magenta MAX family plan, and T-Mobile promises to honor that price for the foreseeable future due to its Price Lock guarantee.