T-Mobile adds free Paramount+ perk, but only for some subscribers

T-Mobile has added another streaming service perk for its subscribers, building upon the “Netflix on Us” offering bundled with its Magenta and Magenta MAX plans. This time around, T-Mobile is adding Paramount+ as a free streaming perk, though the subscription duration is limited and the promo is only available to some subscribers.

Free Paramount+

The new T-Mobile promotion offers subscribers a year of free access to Paramount+ Essential, the platform’s $4.99/month plan with limited commercials. This version of the plan doesn’t include downloads for watching offline, but still provides access to a huge library of content, as well as live national news, NFL on CBS, and live Champions League.

The free Paramount+ perk is offered to T-Mobile home Internet and postpaid customers, meaning prepaid customers won’t be able to redeem the offer. The promo covers all of the carrier’s postpaid plans, however, including the Essentials $60/month plan, which doesn’t offer the Netflix on Us perk. The promo doesn’t include any price changes with the plans, making it an entirely free perk and one worth redeeming for CBS fans.

The details

The new promotion will be available to redeem starting on November 9. Both new and existing T-Mobile postpaid and home Internet subscribers will be able to access the perk, which is also offered to Sprint customers. Eligible customers will need to head over to T-Mobile’s Offers website for the new deal to redeem it.

Though there’s no obligation to keep the plan once the free promotional period ends, customers should note that failure to cancel after the first year of access will result in the promo rolling over into an ordinary paid plan. According to the perk’s fine details, the subscription will renew at the monthly $4.99/month rate.

Existing Paramount+ Essential subscribers can redeem the offer, then sign in to their account and scroll down to a section called “Redeem a Coupon.” Clicking “Apply” will kick off the free 12 months of access once the next billing cycle arrives. Existing Paramount+ Premium subscribers, however, will first need to cancel their plan and wait for their existing billing cycle to end. Once the billing cycle is over, the subscriber can redeem the promotion to get free access to the Essentials plan, though they’ll lose the extra benefits that come with Premium.

Streaming as a perk

Bundling a streaming plan with wireless service isn’t a new idea, and it has become an increasingly common promotion among carriers. Competitor Verizon, for example, offers a bunch of extra perks with its various Unlimited plans, including six months of Disney+, Discovery+, and Apple Music. The carrier’s Play More and Get More Unlimited plans boost the durations to 12 months with ESPN+ and Hulu tossed into the mix, among other things.

T-Mobile’s Metro prepaid company, meanwhile, bundles an Amazon Prime membership with its $60/month plan, though only for new Prime customers, which provides access to Prime Video. AT&T, meanwhile, offers HBO Max bundled with its $85/month plan.

Whether these perks are ultimately worth the typically high prices of unlimited plans depends on the consumer’s own needs. While it’s nice to have free access to a $4.99/month service, for example, that perk may not be worth it if something like Mint Mobile’s $15/month plan meets one’s wireless needs.

