Google Fi Makes 5G Official On iPhone

You'll need an iPhone 12 or later to access T-Mobile's 5G network. No, it's not because the company hates the older iPhone models, but because the iPhone 12 was the first one by Apple with 5G. If you don't already have one, you might want to consider upgrading now. And even if you have the appropriate hardware, you won't be able to access 5G until your iPhone is updated to iOS 16.4 or later. It's a good thing that the update started rolling out to all users earlier this week, then.

Once you have the update installed, make sure 5G access is enabled:

Go to Settings. Navigate to Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data. (You may see your cellular number instead of "Celluar Data Options.") Select 5G Auto.

Your iPhone might take a bit to jump onto the 5G network. If you're not seeing any activity and you're certain that you are within range of 5G coverage, try giving your phone a reboot, or simply wait a while as your phone seeks out the new signal.