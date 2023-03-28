Here Are The 21 New Emoji iPhone Users Are Getting In iOS 16.4

Language is ever-changing. If the annual evolution of the world's dictionaries isn't enough, society has seemingly come full circle by favoring pictographs in typed speech. A decade ago, we might not have anticipated emoji becoming full-on replacements for our favorite words and common expressions when texting family, friends, and internet strangers, but here we are. And in 2023, Apple is making another modest addition to the pool.

Apple just introduced iOS 16.4 with a head-swelling list of changes that enhance nearly every part of the iPhone and iPad experience. But especially for serial texters, you'll want to know about the 21 new emoji added to the keyboard.

These additions align with the latest suggestions by the Unicode Consortium, which has worked to standardize character encoding schemes globally since 1991 and has added hundreds of new emoji over the years. This latest round of emoji additions was approved in September 2022, so Apple has quickly brought them to your fingertips.