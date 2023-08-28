The Freebies You May Not Know Your Cellphone Plan Includes: Streaming And More

T-Mobile's partnership with the MLB isn't the only such deal between a major wireless carrier and a major sports league. Verizon has its own deal with NFL for Sunday Ticket — and in that case, it's actually an advertised perk bundled with certain subscriptions, not something you can only activate during a limited window at the start of the season, as with MLB.TV on T-Mobile. That doesn't mean it's not confusing in its own right, though, and not just because it isn't clear if this deal will last beyond the current season.

According to Verizon, the NFL Sunday Ticket promotion — which covers the cost of the service that ordinarily retails for $449 per season — is available to customers who have a "new smartphone line on [an] eligible mobile plan." The Verge clarifies that it's also available to current customers if they upgrade to Unlimited Plus or add a line to an existing Unlimited Plus plan. Where it gets particularly confusing is that NFL Sunday Ticket is technically part of YouTube TV, and at signup, you're given the impression that a $72.99 per month YouTube TV subscription is required to access NFL Sunday Ticket.

It's not, though: the Verizon terms refer to the not-included "YouTube TV base plan subscription" as "optional," plus a Verizon spokesperson clarified to The Verge that the free Sunday Ticket subscription can be accessed through the service's standalone YouTube Primetime Channels page. YouTube Primetime Channels is the mechanism that lets you subscribe to services like Paramount+ or Starz through YouTube. As with MLB.TV, NFL Sunday Ticket only gives you access to out-of-market games, so the same caveats about where you live and which team is your favorite apply.