12 Streaming Services Ranked Worst To Best
Cord-cutting has become a fairly common practice, but the crowded market of streaming services — each with its own clearly defined fiefdom — has basically nullified the savings it used to bring. The lower costs that users sought from movie streaming services and live TV providers have been canceled out by rising prices and exclusive programming divided among an overwhelming number of options. For viewers who value staying on top of popular programming, signing up for three or more different services is commonplace.
Overall, these services live and die by the content they provide. For many, Netflix's constant cancellation of original series knocks it down a peg as the ax frequently comes without warning after viewers have become invested in the stories and characters. For others, HBO MAX's seemingly arbitrary removal of movies and shows that have been featured on the service since its inception is unforgivable.
With that in mind, we've put together a ranking to help even the most frugal film lover decide on one or two services that are worth the subscription costs. Since performance is largely similar for these streamers, factors like layout, ads, and content were taken into account. While 12th place isn't necessarily the worst in a world with dozens and dozens of streaming services and an ever-increasing number of niche and specialized content providers, it does mean that it's the hardest to recommend of the 12 on our rankings. Here are the 12 most prominent streaming services listed from worst to best.
12. Tubi
Despite its low ranking, Tubi does have a lot going for it. It's free, for one. There isn't even an ad-free tier available -– it's just a free service that requires viewers to sit through a commercial or two every few minutes. There's no sign-up required, although that option is available for users who want to keep a favorites list or pick up a show where they left off earlier. Tubi also offers apps for a number of devices but can be accessed using an internet browser as well.
The Fox-owned service actually has a good variety of series and films, too. For fans of "Mystery Science Theater 3000 "or Rifftrax levels of film quality, Tubi has some original content that feels tailor-made for riffing. Titles like "Deadly Cheer Mom," "Shark Side of the Moon," and "Twisted House Sitter" have the potential for a lot of fun in a group setting.
It's not all so-bad-it's-good content, either. Networks like Fox, A&E, and Lifetime are represented, and Tubi has recently committed more resources to original content, including a set of documentaries from Vice. There are plenty of curated collections and a surprising amount of live channels as well. Films like "Dead Poets Society" and "The Help" are featured on the service alongside a large selection of Spanish-language cinema. It's hard to knock a service that's just giving some decent content away for free. Still, a lousy ratio of quality to quantity keeps Tubi at the bottom of our rankings.
11. Starz
While Starz is one of the streamers that has made the change from cable TV to cord-cutting so frustrating, the service does have some positives. For one, it offers a lower price point than many of the other entries on our rankings with a monthly subscription fee of $8.99. Beyond that, the service has a decent selection of movies, including recent releases like "Fall," "Clerks III," and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" — but that's far from the main focus.
Original programming is the main draw for Starz. For a streamer that started life as a premium cable network similar to HBO or Showtime, Starz was ready-made to go from a cable package add-on to its own independent service based on that alone. It has got shows that have run multiple seasons, and fans have no choice but to subscribe if they want to continue enjoying those long-running epics. While this is a strength for Starz, it is also a weakness. After all, why subscribe to another service just for one or two shows?
The caveat to that decision is that Starz has some incredibly popular series such as "Power," "Outlander," and "Heels." So while Starz has its followers and they're a committed pack of fans, the overall lack of bigger-name series and films mostly limits the appeal of a subscription — unless you're already hooked on these series.
10. Shudder
For horror fans, this entry is offensively low. After all, the amount of content Shudder puts out there as a niche streamer will be applauded! AMC's horror-centric offshoot is the go-to source for horror content, as it regularly adds new and classic films alongside its own series and documentaries, with every month bringing a mix of new films both well-known and obscure.
The site is easy to navigate and features curated lists, well-defined subgenres, and three separate live channels featuring Shudder originals, classic films, and folk horror. Shudder's decision to offer a trio of choices is unique in this regard, and the addition of a live option is a welcome change. At $5.99 a month, or a discounted annual subscription, Shudder is also one of the lower-priced options out there.
Aside from the large genre selection, Shudder is home to the popular series "The Last Drive-In." This cross between a curated double feature and a lesson in horror history is hosted by Joe Bob Briggs and has been on Shudder since the streamer hosted a well-received marathon in 2018. That event brought so many new fans that it overloaded the servers, a problem that still happens occasionally during the premieres of new episodes.
The combination of technical issues and the fact that it caters to a very specific genre means Shudder stays near the bottom of our rankings. At the very least, though, it's worth the frequently-offered free month trial when October rolls around.
9. The Criterion Channel
If high-quality films are considered a subgenre or niche product, then The Criterion Channel is basically Shudder for the art house crowd. Criterion is a company that has dedicated itself to presenting films as its creator intended, and its high-quality physical releases of classic and current films reflect that high standard. The Criterion Collection consistently includes releases that feature incredible supplemental additions while also restoring films to their original state, and its streaming service highlights many of those movies.
The Criterion Channel has the kind of selection one would expect from a purveyor of high-end and arthouse cinema. A standard featured collection contains anything from sets of silent films to a series of movies directed by David Lynch, and you might even find a lineup of forgotten Oscar winners. Several classic films, foreign movies, and unique independents round out the service's offerings along with some original programming. The Criterion Collection's high bar for content means there isn't a ton of choices to be overwhelmed by, but one does feel like every movie on The Criterion Collection is there for a reason.
The Criterion Channel is $10.99 a month, or $99.99 a year, putting it on the higher end of price ranges in our rankings. While that's absolutely worth it for the movie buffs that Criterion caters to, it does keep it near the bottom of the rankings for general audiences.
8. Apple TV+
Not content to sit out of the streaming battle, Apple launched its own streaming service in 2019 — Apple TV+. While calling Apple an underdog at anything seems a little silly, its streaming service lacked any big hits until the premiere of "Ted Lasso" in 2020. A breakout success for the streamer, Apple+ has since aired three seasons of "Ted Lasso," which has won several Golden Globe and Emmy awards over its lifetime.
Apple TV+ has also seen success with popular shows like M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant" and Adam Scott's "Severance." It has also acquired streaming rights to some MLS and MLB games. However, one of the streaming service's biggest wins was the purchase of distribution rights to "CODA," a Sundance film that went on to win the Academy Award for best picture -– the first time a streaming service has had a film win in that prestigious category.
The service continues to add more original programming alongside classic content like the "Peanuts" library of specials. The service runs $6.99 a month, although Apple offers bundles with other services like Apple Music as well. While that's not an obscene price, Apple TV+ lacks the content that other providers carry –- and the three months included with the purchase of any Apple device are more than enough to get through most of the best that Apple TV+ has to offer.
7. Paramount+
Paramount+ was launched in 2021 as a rebranding of CBS All Access and has grown from what was primarily another avenue to watch CBS programming into a larger beast after CBS was merged (again) with Viacom in 2019. That merger meant access to programming from Nickelodeon and films from Paramount, and eventually the addition of content from other Viacom networks like MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and the Smithsonian Channel.
Focusing on popular properties is a priority for Paramount+, which offers three "Star Trek" series, including "Star Trek: Picard," along with several shows that used to air on CBS, including "Evil" and "SEAL Team." NFL and UEFA games are also available on the service, as are several Paramount movies, including 2022's blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick." Series like "South Park" and "SpongeBob Squarepants" have also had feature-length projects debut on the streaming service.
Paramount+ is available starting at $4.99 a month with ads (although that will change soon) and offers fewer ads for $9.99 a month, although Live TV will always have commercials. The recently announced addition of Showtime as a bundled package for $11.99 a month may add some much-needed premium programming later in 2023. For now, however, Paramount+ seems comfortable focusing on its target audience of Spongebob lovers and Trekkies.
6. Amazon Prime Video
As a part of any Amazon Prime subscription, Amazon Prime Video is in a good spot when it comes to eyes getting on the product. Its got plenty of great content, with original series such as "The Boys" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" leading the pack. Amazon seemed more interested in producing films a few years ago, but the company's purchase of MGM shows they have no intention of completely backing out of that area. Prime Video also offers a vast array of channels that can be added on through their own service at a discount.
While Amazon seemingly has all the money in the world at its disposal, that hasn't always translated into success in its programming. Recent reports show that Prime Video series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" only had a 37% completion rate in the U.S., with 50% being considered a success. That's not promising for a series believed to be the most expensive ever produced.
Still, with Thursday Night Football exclusive to the service alongside a number of great series, Amazon Prime Video will continue to keep the attention of users, especially those who simply consider the streamer a nice addition to their existing Prime subscription. Amazon has also added a standalone option starting at $8.99 for those folks interested in the shows but not the other Prime services.
5. Peacock
NBCUniversal's streaming home, Peacock, includes an extensive library of NBC shows, including past hit series like "Psych" and "Parks and Recreation." It also has several exclusive series, including recent hits like "Poker Face" and "Bel-Air." The additional bonus of being included with many users' Xfinity subscriptions doesn't hurt, either.
Peacock has also become the home for World Wrestling Entertainment's vast library of classic content and premium live events since WWE shuttered its own WWE Network. What used to be a $50-a-month pay-per-view schedule for the most rabid members of the WWE Universe has become a more palatable monthly subscription that includes the wrestling giant's "premium live event" schedule and a large back catalog of TV programming. Peacock's Universal connection is seen in its movie offerings, as there are hundreds of films available, both recent and classic. Subscribers can also expect new movies on Peacock the same day as their theatrical release, including 2022's divisive "Halloween Ends." There are also a number of live channels, although most of those are local news or collections of shows offered elsewhere on the service.
Live games from Major League Baseball, Big Ten college football, the NFL, and Premier League, as well as content from Telemundo and Hallmark, round out a solid amount of programming for a starting price of $4.99 a month. Like Paramount+, Peacock also offers a limited-ads model for $9.99. With a wide variety of live content, original and classic television and movies, and sports options, Peacock is one of the better streamers available.
4. Disney+
The Disney+ library has grown so much that it's hard to believe it has only been around since 2019. At launch, Disney+ featured 500 films (including several beloved classic animated features), 7,500 episodes of TV, and the premiere of "The Mandalorian." Many subscribers gave Disney+ a chance for the large library of Disney and Pixar films, but since its inception, the service has launched some of the most talked about series available. These include MCU series such as "WandaVision" and "Loki" as well as "Star Wars" spin-offs "Andor" and "The Bad Batch."
A wrinkle to the service was the Premier Access business model, which saw several new theatrical releases like "Mulan" and "Black Widow" get a same-day release on Disney+ — but requiring a separate $29.99 fee. While initially a response to theaters shutting down during the pandemic, the service wasn't recouping losses with Premier Access, and with HBO Max and Peacock premiering big movies on the same day as theater releases, Disney quietly stopped that practice.
Despite that hiccup, Disney+ has been largely successful. The service is constantly adding new high-quality content to the service, most of which is original and exclusive to Disney+. It's available for $7.99 a month with ads, but being part of the House of Mouse also means that Disney+ has the advantage of being included in bundles with both Hulu and ESPN+. Especially for the parents of younger kids, the trio of ESPN's sports coverage, Disney's family-friendly fare, and Hulu's wide variety of content make the already alluring Disney+ a no-brainer.
3. Hulu
Like Disney+, Hulu benefits from being a part of the larger Disney bundle –- but that doesn't mean Hulu doesn't bring plenty to the table. Hulu has been around longer than most other streaming services, and its back catalog includes a lot of FX and Fox's content, including beloved series like "Bob's Burgers."
New films like "Boston Strangler" and 2022's surprisingly excellent "Predator" prequel, "Prey," are also exclusive to the service, while limited series like "Great Expectations" and "History of the World, Part II" add value to the streamer as well. The menus are okay but not wonderful, although they do a good job of keeping larger genres defined and films separate from series.
Starting at $7.99 a month and offering bundles that include Disney+, ESPN+, and live TV, Hulu can provide as much or as little content as the subscriber would like. Even on its own, Hulu's selection of original films and its huge selection of older series is worth the low subscription cost. Especially as part of the Disney bundle, Hulu is one of the best values in the world of streaming.
2. HBO Max
The streaming service of what many consider to be the best of the premium cable channels is HBO Max. The service combines the original programming of HBO, which includes the likes of "The Last of Us" and "House of the Dragon," with a slew of movies including "The Menu" and "The Batman." HBO Max also hosts a number of hubs for content providers, which include big names like DC, Studio Ghibli, and Cartoon Network. The menus are a little clunky, but those hubs are great for finding something to watch based on a studio or network.
Ultimately, the quality of HBO's content is what sets it above so many of its peers. They have long been known as a producer of great documentaries and series on the cable network, and that well-earned reputation has translated over to the streaming service. While listing all of the recent hit series HBO Max has released would be a fool's errand, a quick scroll shows that a great number of the series that used to be considered mandatory viewing for water cooler talk call this streaming service home.
While it's a little more pricey than many of the other popular services, starting at $9.99 with ads and $15.99 without, HBO Max earns its number-two-and-counting rank with a wide variety of high-quality series and films.
1. Netflix
The one true king of streamers, Netflix remains at the head of the table for a few simple reasons. The volume of content they put out remains unmatched. They offer a ton of 4K and HDR content, although that comes at a cost. Exclusive series and films include award-winning hits like "Squid Game," "Stranger Things," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinnochio," and loads of stand-up comedy. The lowest ad-supported tier, which restricts users to 720p video quality and omits some selections, is only $6.99 a month. Since Netflix has been streaming since they were still in the business of sending DVDs to users' homes, the service has eliminated a lot of the technical issues that still affect a lot of the newer competition.
There are, of course, strikes against Netflix too. Its suggestion algorithm can omit a lot of content that users might be interested to see, and sometimes even searching for a title can prove difficult. The recent decision to crack down on password sharing feels a little petty. In addition, Netflix's movie selection has taken a hit since every other studio in Hollywood seems to have its own streaming service.
At the end of the day, however, the combination of a reasonable price point, a ton of options over a variety of categories, and a higher-end option that takes advantage of those nice A/V upgrades many users have made keeps Netflix at the top of our rankings.