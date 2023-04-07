12 Streaming Services Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cord-cutting has become a fairly common practice, but the crowded market of streaming services — each with its own clearly defined fiefdom — has basically nullified the savings it used to bring. The lower costs that users sought from movie streaming services and live TV providers have been canceled out by rising prices and exclusive programming divided among an overwhelming number of options. For viewers who value staying on top of popular programming, signing up for three or more different services is commonplace.

Overall, these services live and die by the content they provide. For many, Netflix's constant cancellation of original series knocks it down a peg as the ax frequently comes without warning after viewers have become invested in the stories and characters. For others, HBO MAX's seemingly arbitrary removal of movies and shows that have been featured on the service since its inception is unforgivable.

With that in mind, we've put together a ranking to help even the most frugal film lover decide on one or two services that are worth the subscription costs. Since performance is largely similar for these streamers, factors like layout, ads, and content were taken into account. While 12th place isn't necessarily the worst in a world with dozens and dozens of streaming services and an ever-increasing number of niche and specialized content providers, it does mean that it's the hardest to recommend of the 12 on our rankings. Here are the 12 most prominent streaming services listed from worst to best.