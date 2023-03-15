The 10 Most Annoying Netflix Issues (And How To Fix Them)

The Netflix homepage is dynamic and customized to each individual user. While some recommendations are given to everyone, like the list of most popular titles, others are individualized to your tastes. One way Netflix figures out what to recommend is by keeping track of what you've watched so far. Rather than needing to remember what you've been watching and go searching for it each time, the "continue watching" section of your home screen keeps everything in one centralized location.

Of course, it can become contaminated over time. You might start a show and realize you're not connecting and abandon it. You might also live with other people who are watching things on your profiles and mucking up your list. Eventually, the show you actually want can become buried beneath a mountain of mediocre media. Fortunately, you can clean up your to-watch list fairly easily.

On a computer, you can remove a title by hovering over it and clicking "remove from row." On a smart TV, you'll need to go to the show's details page and remove it from there. On your mobile, you can remove titles by clicking the three dots and selecting "remove from row." If you run into trouble, make sure you have the latest version of the Netflix app, or you can remove titles manually by logging into your account through a web browser.