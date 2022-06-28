How To Turn Off 'Are You Still Watching' On Netflix

According to the Netflix Help Center, the Are You Still Watching prompt will appear when you have not used any controls or interacted with the app for a certain period of time. For example, Netflix bingers can expect to see the pop-up after watching three episodes of the same TV show in a row or 1.5 hours of uninterrupted watching. When this feature was initially launched, many users were divided about it.

On the one hand, it can be a great feature for making sure you don't use up your internet data when you're not actually watching anything. As well, it's a great way to avoid losing track of which episode you are on when you fall asleep, as it's tough to remember where you are in a sea of episodes, especially when watching multi-season shows. However, many users who enjoy having TV show marathons or watching shows as background noise find the pop-up annoying. If you're one of them and wondering how to make the Are You Still Watching feature stop, here's how.