The 8 Worst Decisions Netflix Ever Made

Netflix has never been shy about pulling the plug on a TV show after just a season or two. Whether it is because of low viewership or budget issues, Netflix has a reputation for ruthlessly cancelling shows that appear to have a large fan following. This has happened to a variety of shows over the years, one of the latest examples being "Warrior Nun" — which was recently cancelled after just its second season. This caused outrage among "Warrior Nun" fans to the point where the fanbase bought a billboard across the street from Netflix headquarters demanding they un-cancel the series.

Surprise!!!! We did it! We have an AWESOME billboard that was put up today! Fun fact about the board, itâ€™s in Netflixâ€™s front yard. @netflix execs and employees will see this for 4 straight weeks. #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/kB1O0I9yVZ — Sarah (@angrytrashacct) January 20, 2023

In an interview with Bloomberg, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos made comments that annoyed many Netflix subscribers by saying, "We have never cancelled a successful show. A lot of these shows were well-intended but talk to a very small audience on a very big budget. The key to it is you have to be able to talk to a small audience on a small budget and a large audience at a large budget. If you do that well, you can do that forever."

Fans also blame the failures of Netflix shows on Netflix's own role in their promotion. With "$0 spent on promotion" on a show like "Warrior Nun," fans and creators have placed some of the "failure" on Netflix.

Fans claim that Netflix isn't giving its TV shows a chance to establish themselves and grow. Many legendary shows have had mediocre first seasons: "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," "Parks and Recreation," "Babylon 5," "The X-Files" and the list goes on. These shows all became incredibly popular cult classics that fans still watch on repeat on streaming services today.