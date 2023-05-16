Does Ryan Reynolds Still Own Mint Mobile?

If you've watched any ad-supported TV or streaming content in the past few years, chances are you've caught at least one commercial for Mint Mobile featuring movie star Ryan Reynolds. What you may not have known (although he usually mentions it in his ads) is that Reynolds is not just the face of Mint Mobile, he's also part owner. However, that's due to change with a massive deal recently announced that will see ownership of the wireless carrier switch hands.

Mint Mobile was founded in 2016 by David Glickman and offers wireless plans at a lower price than major carriers like AT&T and Verizon, in part by avoiding the overhead costs of retail stores or building its own network. Rather, Mint runs on T-Mobile's cellular network. This way, it can offer its customers plans as low as $15 per month and unlimited data plans for $30 per month. Canadian-born actor Ryan Reynolds, who has starred in "Deadpool," "Waiting," "Red Notice," and many other blockbuster films, purchased around 25% of the company in 2019. Since then, he has prominently starred in popular ads for Mint, including one that recently went viral after being completely written by ChatGPT.

Many celebrities will diversify their wealth by investing in non-Hollywood companies, but Reynolds' choice seemed unconventional at the time. "Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies," Reynolds said at the time of his purchase. "I'm excited to champion a more practical approach to the most essential technology." It should be noted that Reynolds did indeed also buy a gin company that later sold for $610 million. And his gambit to buy a mobile network looks to give the actor another big payday, as T-Mobile announced plans in March to purchase Mint Mobile.