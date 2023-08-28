Handy iPhone Tricks You'll Want To Know When Traveling Abroad

iPhone Search is useful for quickly finding anything on your iPhone, may it be an app that you need to launch or a contact you need to get in touch with. It's also a quick way to look up stuff online without having to even open a web browser. It instantly offers you answers and suggestions as you type.

If you are planning a trip abroad, Search can help you find out how much money you'll need to bring with you to have a certain amount of currency local to your destination. Similarly, if you are already in a different country, you can also use it to find out how much things cost where you are and convert foreign prices to a monetary denomination that's more familiar to you. Here's how:

Swipe down from the middle of your home screen. If your iPhone has iOS 16 or newer, you can also hit the Search button at the bottom of your home screen. In the Search text field, type the amount you're trying to convert followed by the currency you're trying to convert to. For example, type "100 USD to Yen" or "100 Euros to USD."

The currency conversion based on the day's exchange rate should show up as a Top Hit. If you are converting a currency that's used in multiple countries — such as Peso, which is still used in former Spanish colonies like Argentina, Mexico, and the Philippines — you might want to add the country before the currency name in the Search field for more accuracy. You can also use currency codes if you know the ones you need. In the previous example, Argentine Peso is ARS, Mexican Peso is MXN, and Philippine Peso is PHP.