How To Activate Siri On iPhone: An Easy Guide

In a world that values convenience, people are always looking for better ways to interact with their devices. Launched in 2011, Siri is a voice-controlled assistant that was released as part of the iPhone 4s that adds some voice-activated productivity to your smartphone.

In the years that followed, Siri has evolved in incredible ways, especially with the continuous improvement of advanced processing technology and AI-powered machine learning systems. While still not perfect, Siri is becoming better at performing a variety of tasks for its users year after year; from basic tasks like sending messages or settings alarms, to even searching the internet.

Aside from the iPhone, Apple has released a host of other Siri-compatible devices that make activating it worth it, such as Apple Watches, Mac devices, and HomePods. In fact, Siri can even be integrated into smart home devices, streaming apps, and even a critical component of Apple's child safety features. Since its initial launch, Siri has added a host of features that make its utilization worth it.