11 Apple AirPods Tips And Tricks That Will Change How You Use Your Headphones

Did you know your AirPods can be used for more than just listening to music? "Live Listen" is a unique feature that amplifies sound and allows users to transform their AirPods into basic hearing aids. By using your iPhone or iPad microphone, "Live Listen" acts as a megaphone that sends sound directly to your AirPods.

Of course, this feature can be used for much more than increasing audio during a conversation. Ideally, users who are hard of hearing can place their iPhone or iPad near someone's mouth to amplify the conversation. However, if your hearing is satisfactory, you can still use "Live Listen" in noisy areas or as some type of spyware. For example, leave your iPhone on the table, walk around the room, and you'll be able to continue listening to your friends!

To transform AirPods into hearing aids on your iPhone or iPad, open Settings and select Control Center. Then, scroll down until you find the Hearing button and tap the (+) Add button. Tap Settings again to save these changes. Now, open the Control Center, tap the Hearing button, and select Live Listen. Place your iPhone or iPad near the person you want to listen to. Adjust the volume where necessary. Keep in mind that for "Live Listen" to work, a Bluetooth connection will need to be maintained. You can't go wandering too far.