The 8 Best PS5 Headsets You Can Buy Right Now
As console gamers, PlayStation 5 owners don't always have a lot of customization options. While you can make slight adjustments to your system, you're always going to be limited by internal specifications. However, that's not the case with peripherals, namely PS5 headsets. As gaming has progressed, so has the quality of sound, and the features available at your fingertips.
Brands of old and new are now promising comfortable PS5 headsets that have the best padding and sound isolation to date. Others are tapping into the e-sports market and advertising exceptional sound performance that might give you a competitive edge in-game. Then there's the wireless connectivity hype train, involving manufacturers who claim their headsets last for days on a single charge. With all these assurances, it's difficult to decide which PS5 headset is worth your money.
In the following list, we have narrowed down the eight best PS5 headsets you can buy right now. We've included a few long-term veterans and fresh additions with innovative features. Above all we have prioritized sound performance, build quality, and comfort, so whatever choice you make, will have a good foundation and immersive audio to match. Therefore, whether you're on a tight budget, or looking for a premium set of cans, this list has you covered.
Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro
The Steelseries Arctis Nova Pro is possibly the best wireless gaming headset released in 2022. The crisp audio is complimented by a comfortable design and fully customizable software for a personalized experience. While other high-end headsets may nudge slightly ahead in terms of studio quality, the Nova Pros offer everything the modern PS5 enthusiast could possibly dream of. Once you get over the $349 starting price, innovation, and gaming bliss awaits.
Now, SteelSeries wouldn't charge such a steep price without including incredibly unique features. For starters, the Arctis Nova Pro headset has magnetic earcups which house rechargeable batteries. These batteries are then placed into the base station, which doubles up as a customization center. And that's where the real fun begins.
The base station not only acts as a charging rig but offers tailored options only seen in PC software. Users can adjust the audio via an equalizer, select preset profiles, increase/decrease bass, toggle Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), enable sidetone, activate transparency mode, or monitor the performance of the headset itself via an LED display.
As for the sound itself, the Nova Pros have a neutral soundstage out of the box. Gameplay is rich, while music is detailed and clear. In addition to various EQ settings, SteelSeries has also included its very own Sonar technology, which allows you to track sounds far away in-game. Audio is amplified so you'll be the first to know when enemies approach or accurately pinpoint locations through sound cues alone.
Finally, the Arctis Nova Pros' value extends way beyond its PS5 platform. In addition to its USB dongle that allows you to connect to your PS5 and PC simultaneously, the Bluetooth connectivity syncs to your phone too. Wherever you go, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro can follow.
Sony INZONE H9
The INZONE H9 is currently Sony's top-end PS5 headset. While they're not cheap at $280, the H9 has been designed for stability and long hours of gaming. As potentially the gaming headset alternative to the Sony WH-1000MX5, the H9 offers an earcup design that is largely oval-shaped, in addition to a padded headband that can stretch to accommodate all head sizes. If comfort is at the top of your list, you've arrived at your destination.
Moving toward sound performance, the audio is great for casual and competitive gaming while retaining the clear Sony signature that is enjoyable for music. Additionally, there is also an active noise canceling (ANC) option. The H9's leatherette earcups do a good job of blocking out household noises, but if you'd like to make things whisper quiet, the ANC is available.
With that said, ANC does come with its own consequence and that is battery life. Generally, the H9 can last around 30 hours but drops down to 20 hours with ANC enabled. It's not the end of the world, and the H9 does have a 10-minute quick charge feature, but it's a bit of a letdown in terms of optimization at this price range.
ANC aside, the INZONE H9 does include multifunctional capabilities. The headset can connect to PC and PS5 effortlessly using the USB adapter, or to your phone via Bluetooth. The microphone quality is also appetizing, with a discord certification, and clear communication on all platforms.
If you're still on the fence or hoping for a non-ANC version to lower the price, you're in luck! Sony has since released the INZONE H7, which has all the features we love about the H9 at an attractive price of $200.
Beyerdynamic MMX 150
The Beyerdynamic MMX 150 is a wired gaming headset that retails for $130. Coming in a gray or black finish, the headset applies a fair amount of pressure creating a good seal around the ears. The traditional headband design is softly padded with thick mushy earcups to match, making it exceptionally comfortable over long periods of use.
Looking inside the headset, the Beyerdynamic MMX 150 has a balanced sound profile. Games sound accurate and full, without the lows, mids, or highs overpowering each other. As a more studio-sounding headset, you'll therefore experience a more balanced output, making these excellent for music too. With that said, those who like a warmer bass-focused headset should steer clear.
As for microphone quality, the MMX 150 can be somewhat sensitive. While your voice will sound clear and crisp, the headset does tend to pick up background noise. A few critics have pointed out that players in their PS5 voice chat could hear them drinking water, but this is easily fixed by toggling the mute button.
One feature that separates the Beyerdynamic MMX 150 from all others on this list is the addition of an augmented mode. Similar to the transparency mode found on earbuds, the augmented mode amplifies or mixes in outside noise. If you're waiting on a phone call or expecting a guest, you should be able to hear those notifications or bells ringing. Note that augmented mode is only available when connected via the USB cable, which is 8 feet long. If your PS5 is located far away from your couch, you may need to move a little closer to your screen.
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is one of the best wireless headsets available on PC. It's no surprise then, that it is becoming increasingly popular on PS5 and for a good reason. While many brands throw around the pro-gamer term as a marketing scheme, the BlackShark V2 Pro actually delivers. At just $113, e-sport enthusiasts can save a few dollars and trust a headset backed by sponsored teams.
The headband and ear cups on the V2 Pro are made from a soft breathable velour that adjusts to your circumstances. The padding is well-fitted for glasses-wearers as they don't push too hard against the side of your frames. More astonishing is the performance of the Hyperclear Supercardioid Mic. The detachable microphone includes a premium pop filter that keeps your voice clear and removes the nasal tone frequently found in headsets around this price range.
In terms of sound quality, the BlackShark V2 Pro has the trademark Razer bass-heavy profile. There's a lot of warmth, without any dampening or distortion even at high volumes. This comes in handy, as footsteps are easy to distinguish, making it excellent for competitive play and getting a jump on your enemies.
Battery-wise the BlackShark V2 Pro lasts around 20 hours on a single charge, but can be connected via a 3.5mm adapter should you choose to play wired. The only drawback to the headset is that you won't be able to use the Razer Synapse software offered on PC. With that said, the impressive 50mm drivers have more than enough power and optimization to keep you locked in and immersed no matter the e-sport title.
SteelSeries Arctis 7P+
Finding a wireless headset that is a jack of all trades within a reasonable budget can be a challenge. More than often, you'll be left sacrificing a few features, for either sound performance, build quality, or battery life. But what if you could have it all for under $150? The SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ comes pretty close to being the best all-around wireless PS5 headset you can find.
Following its original Arctis 7 design, the 7P+ has a lightweight steel frame combined with a comfortable ski-goggle band for an adjustable fit. On the headset, you'll find all the essential buttons and inputs, including a mute button, volume wheel, USB-C charging port, power button, and a sidetone wheel. The sidetone in particular is a great addition for those wanting to keep track of their voice levels indoors.
In terms of sound, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ may have slightly smaller 40mm drivers when compared to others on this list, but they can still generate a fair amount of power. Dialogue scenes in-game are clear, while action-packed sequences are intense and explosive. There's also more than enough bass, which is a surprise coming from a manufacturer who prefers a more neutral sound signature.
One of the best features however is the battery life. While SteelSeries advertises the Arctis 7P+ to last 30 hours, many users have praised the Arctis 7P+ for going well beyond that. Even if the power eventually runs out, the USB-C fast charge feature lets you get up to three hours of playtime in just 15 minutes of charging. SteelSeries took an award-winning design and made it even better. The Arctis 7P+ has been refined and will not disappoint no matter your expectations. Did we mention it matches the PS5 white, blue, and black theme, too?
Master & Dynamic MG20
If you're looking for the best multi-functional PS5 headset, then the MG20 from Master & Dynamic should definitely be on your list. Available in galactic white and black onyx, the sleek outward appearance blends in with everyday life delivering a classy design paired with high-quality craftsmanship throughout.
From the moment you place the headset on your head, you'll notice that all background noise is eliminated, which is impressive considering there's no ANC feature. The headband is on the thinner side, with slightly heavy earcups that house the best sound quality we've heard from a wireless gaming headset in a long time. The soundstage is detailed and refined, thanks to the 7.1 virtual surround sound capability, which breathes life into your favorite PS5 games. With that said, if the default sound profile isn't to your liking, you can download the Master & Dynamic phone app which lets you further customize the EQ, with a few built-in presets.
The gaming microphone is also impressive. While not discord certified, the pop filter rivals that of the BlackShark V2 Pro. As a multi-functional headset, you can pair the MG20 with your phone when you're not playing on your PS5. The gaming mic is removable and is replaced by the designated built-in phone microphones. In terms of playtime, the MG20 lasts around 20 hours but can reach 50% capacity within a 30-minute fast charge. They also have on-head detection, so they turn off and conserve the battery when not in use.
Although the $450 price may deter some, the Master & Dynamic MG20 is a great choice for those looking for a PS5 and music-centered headset. Combining the price of two headsets into one, the MG20 is here to deliver on all fronts.
PULSE 3D
It should come as no surprise that the PS5's very own PULSE 3D made our best list. They are an excellent choice for a $100 wireless headset, coming in two variations — midnight black, and two-tone white. In terms of design and comfort, the PULSE 3D has a snug fit thanks to the adjustable headband strap. The headset might seem stiff at first impression, but should feel pretty comfortable once the break-in period is over.
The sound quality itself is relatively good, with crisp mids and highs, and a good amount of bass across various titles. You'll be able to pinpoint where enemy footsteps are coming from, or the direction bullets are being fired from.
The main advantage of first-party Sony headsets is that there is a built-in equalizer inside the PS5. You can choose different audio profiles such as a "Bass Boost" or "Shooter" mode, which changes the lows, mids, and highs entirely when compared to the "Standard" profile. Alternatively, you can also create your own EQ settings, and tailor the sound exactly how you like.
The PULSE 3D unfortunately does not have a boom mic, which can lead to your voice sounding distant. The output is still clear, but your friends might hear background noise if you're in a rowdy area.
As a wireless headset, the PULSE 3D lasts around 12 hours, which is acceptable for casual gamers. If your sessions tend to last a bit longer, you can then connect it to the PS5 controller via a 3.5mm cable to continue the fun. For the most part, however, these do seem like a headset you will regularly have to charge. So, you'll likely want to dock it after every gaming session.
HyperX Cloud II
The HyperX Cloud II has been out for while but still holds its value today due to its excellent comfort and lightweight frame. The ear cushions are made from a soft memory foam system covered in a padded leatherette. It wouldn't surprise us if many of the newer headsets have therefore taken some form of inspiration from the original kings of comfort.
Connectivity-wise, the Cloud IIs come in two versions — wired and wireless. The wired version is budget friendly at just $70 and comes in an assortment of colors and patterns. In order to save costs and maximize performance, HyperX did not include any volume controls on the wired version. You'll therefore have to adjust the volume on the PS5 menu.
As for the wireless edition, you can usually pick them up for around $118. These connect to your PS5 via a USB adapter and have a battery life of approximately 30 hours. The 2.4GHz wireless connection has low latency without any noticeable delay with a range of up to 20 meters. You'll also find a built-in volume wheel and a mute button on this version.
In terms of audio quality, both the wireless and wired versions sound great. Similar to the Beyerdynamic MMX 150, they have a balanced sound profile but lean towards a more flat-sounding signature. They're an excellent choice for casual gamers, but not quite there in the context of studio sound. At this price point, the microphone will get the job done but has been known to increase the pitch of the user's voice. In a nutshell, if you're on a budget, and want a veteran PS5 headset beloved by all gaming platforms, you can't go wrong with the HyerX Cloud II.
Wired vs. wireless PS5 headsets: Which connectivity type is best?
When choosing the best gaming headset for your PS5, one of the most important factors to consider is the connectivity type. This will influence your freedom of movement, sound quality, and price range. In most cases, if you are new to wireless peripherals, you won't really know what you're missing out on. However, if you've made the wireless switch, it can be difficult to go back. Nevertheless, take the following into account:
Freedom of movement: While playing from the comfort of your couch, a wired cable can get in the way of things. Anyone walking past can potentially trip over your wired headset, or the headset itself may tangle as you move your head. Wireless connectivity is therefore the clear winner here, you can get up and do whatever you like without any fear of cable drag.
Sound quality: Depending on the drivers of your PS5 headset, sound quality is where things get interesting. Generally, most audiophiles will tell you that a wired connection will always produce better sound as it carries the potential for a higher bitrate when compared to wireless. With that said, high-end wireless headphones are improving, and most casual gamers won't spot much of a difference. However, audiophiles or music enthusiasts might not be as forgiving.
Price: If you're on a budget, the price can be the deciding factor in your PS5 headset search. Therefore, most popular brands offer wired and wireless versions of the same gaming headset. Wired headphones are generally cheaper, while wireless tends to start at $100. Of course, there are exceptions, such as expensive wired headsets with premium features. So, always check the specifications sheet before underestimating the quality of a headset.
Leather vs. velour ear cushions
PS5 headsets are made with an assortment of materials that affect their performance. While the internal drivers are mostly responsible for the audio quality, the type of ear cushions that are included might play a bigger role than you think. Most PS5 headsets, therefore, come in two ear cushion finishes — leather (synthetic) or velour (cloth). When deciding on which headset is best for you, consider how these two differ.
Leather: Leather or synthetic leather ear cushions are the most common type of ear cushions. They're usually soft to the touch but are prone to peeling over time. Leather cushions create a good seal, allowing them to keep noise in, and prevent noise from getting out. If your PS5 headset is known for its lacking lower-end or bass range, leather might be able to amplify these frequencies. The downside of isolation however is breathability. Leather cushions are known for getting hot in the summer, and might cause you to sweat during those long gaming sessions.
Velour: Velour or cloth ear cushions are the second most popular type of earpads sold with PS5 headsets. As an opposite to leather, velour's main advantage is its breathability. The material is not only soft but causes less irritation over time. Gamers who wear glasses particularly enjoy these kinds of earpads as they conform to the shape of the user. Additionally, as the seal is weaker, the audio is brighter with more airflow, which can reduce the rumble of the lower-end or bass.
Fortunately, most PS5 headsets these days allow you to remove ear cushions entirely and exchange them for materials that suit your preferences. A good example of this is the Logitech G Pro X gaming headset, which includes a choice of both leather and velour cushions.