The 8 Best PS5 Headsets You Can Buy Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As console gamers, PlayStation 5 owners don't always have a lot of customization options. While you can make slight adjustments to your system, you're always going to be limited by internal specifications. However, that's not the case with peripherals, namely PS5 headsets. As gaming has progressed, so has the quality of sound, and the features available at your fingertips.

Brands of old and new are now promising comfortable PS5 headsets that have the best padding and sound isolation to date. Others are tapping into the e-sports market and advertising exceptional sound performance that might give you a competitive edge in-game. Then there's the wireless connectivity hype train, involving manufacturers who claim their headsets last for days on a single charge. With all these assurances, it's difficult to decide which PS5 headset is worth your money.

In the following list, we have narrowed down the eight best PS5 headsets you can buy right now. We've included a few long-term veterans and fresh additions with innovative features. Above all we have prioritized sound performance, build quality, and comfort, so whatever choice you make, will have a good foundation and immersive audio to match. Therefore, whether you're on a tight budget, or looking for a premium set of cans, this list has you covered.