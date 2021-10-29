SteelSeries Arctis 7+ and 7P+ gaming headsets boost battery, add USB-C

SteelSeries has announced an update to its popular Arctis 7 gaming headset with the new Arctis 7+ and Arctis 7P+ models. The two new Arctis options bring hotly-anticipated upgrades to the aging model, perhaps the best of which is finally swapping out the micro USB port for USB-C. The Arctis 7+ and 7P+ support just about every gaming platform except for the Xbox.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 has been a popular headset among gamers for years and the new models aren’t likely to be an exception. The Arctis 7+ and 7P+ retain the company’s signature design and many of the features users love while building upon them with the latest hardware and functionality.

Both models support the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac, Oculus Quest 2, and mobile devices. The Xbox consoles, however, are notably absent from the list, meaning gamers who prefer Microsoft’s console will need to go with one of SteelSeries’ other models.

Both models bring high-end gaming audio features to the table, but the Arctis 7P+ is ideal for PS5 owners who want to leverage the console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech. SteelSeries says it designed the 7P+ specifically for the PlayStation 5, enabling gamers to hear the most subtle sounds in games and the direction from which the sounds originate in a simulated 3D audio environment.

Both models include a compact USB dongle for wireless audio support across various devices, as well as a battery boost of up to 30 hours on battery. Likewise, both Arctis headsets sport a ClearCast bidirectional noise-canceling microphone certified for use with Discord. The microphone is retractable and, for the Arctis 7P+ model specifically, offers the same noise cancellation tech found in headsets used by aircraft carrier deck crews.

The Arctis 7+, meanwhile, gives buyers early access to the company’s Sonar audio software, making it possible to hear the game in 7.1 surround sound, enable ChatMix, and other features. Both the 7+ and 7P+ feature 40mm neodymium drivers, a 20 to 20,000Hz frequency range, and an on-ear cup design.

Though this isn’t a huge update, it is a solid one that brings welcomed changes for PS5 owners and Arctis 7 fans who have grown tired of hanging on to their old micro USB chargers. The addition of USB-C makes fast charging possible, plus the overall battery life improvement means gamers won’t have to recharge their headsets daily to enjoy their favorite video games.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ and Arctis 7P+ are available now for $169.99 USD each.