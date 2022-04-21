Razer Leviathan V2 Gives Your Gaming An Audio Upgrade

Razer's new soundbar also boasts low-latency Bluetooth connectivity and quick switching between paired devices. Wireless connectivity is handled over Bluetooth v5.2 with a latency promise of 60 ms. There's support for Razer's proprietary Chroma system as well, allowing users to play with lighting zones, patterns, and custom game effects. The Leviathan V2 features detachable rubber feet to ensure that the beats from its down-firing subwoofer don't get muffled courtesy of the surface on which it sits. Unfortunately, there's no 3.5mm analog connector, an optical audio input, or an HDMI port. Simply put, you can't easily connect it to a console like the pricey and hard-to-get PlayStation 5.

And if you plan on hooking it up to your TV for enjoying some bass-heavy concert video, you're out of luck here as well. This audio setup is crafted specifically for a PC gaming rig. Fitting in full-range drivers, tweeters, and a passive radiator, the Leviathan V2 tips the scales at 6.61 lbs. It is worth noting here that the subwoofer has been fitted in a separate blocky package and it links via its own wire to the soundbar. The audio frequency response range falls between 45Hz and 20kHz, which is a fairly standard affair. Playback buttons are positioned at the top of the main unit, while the USB and power outlets are positioned on the rear. The Leviathan V2 will be available from Amazon or straight through the Razer Store online for a price of $249.99.