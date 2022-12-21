Settings On Your PS5 That Are Ruining Your Experience

The PS5's internal SSD is only 825 gigabytes, and only 667 gigabytes of that is actually usable for game storage. Unfortunately, even if you invest in an external storage drive for more space, you can't install PS5 games there. However, you can install your PS4 games on an external drive. This means you should prioritize limited internal storage for PS5 games, and download all your PS4 games to external storage.

If you have an external storage drive and anticipate downloading multiple PS4 games, there's a setting that will automatically install PS4 games to the external storage drive. Then, you don't have to manually choose every time you download a new game.

To do this, head to your PS5's settings and find the Storage section in the menu. Once you're in the Storage section, move down to the Installation Location heading. On this screen, you can set the default installation location for your PS4 Games and Apps as long as you have a connected USB storage device. Now, any time you download a new PS4 game, it'll automatically download to your external drive unless you run out of space.

If you need more internal storage for your PS5 games, you can add a speedy M.2 SSD to your console from Sony's official compatibility list.