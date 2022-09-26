Why You Probably Need To Change Your Spoiler Settings On PS5

Everyone has their own personal tolerance levels when it comes to spoilers, and those expectations can change from subject to subject. A general internet guideline is that you'll want to give media at least a day or two (or a week, or a month, and so on) before you start openly discussing significant aspects that might not be obvious from trailers and the like. Even then, a spoiler tag of some kind is often encouraged.

While you can't outright prevent people from spoiling twists, endings, and other surprises from a game, movie, book, or TV show you're looking forward to checking out, you can at least try to avoid them. Did you know the same goes for your PlayStation 5?

Yes, there's actually an option built into your PS5 (sorry, PS4 owners) that allows you to control potential spoilers you might stumble upon in the PlayStation Store. Sure, the PS5 can already automatically flag screenshots sent through PSN, but this is different. This feature allows you to block out other potential spoilers that may appear in the store listing itself.