How To Tell If Your PS5 Is Spying On You And What You Can Do About It

As tech becomes more prevalent in most people's daily lives, we have to keep privacy and security in the back of our minds — especially when it comes to connected devices, whether they're smartphones, smart lights, or, in this case, gaming consoles. Not every company will set its default privacy options in your favor; in fact, most don't. Data collection is a big market and companies both big and small are happy to sell your information to advertisers. Thankfully, the vast majority of companies let those who are more privacy-conscious change those privacy settings.

Currently, if your mic is enabled and you join a Voice Chat, Sony will record a rolling five-minute clip of your conversation; this is done in case you say something offensive to a player and that player decides to create a harassment report. When creating a report, players will be able to send audio clips 20 to 40 seconds in length from that five-minute segment to Sony. As the company explained in a post on the PlayStation Blog, this feature cannot be opted out of as it is part of the company's effort to promote online safety. If you use Voice Chat on a PS5, you can be certain that your conversations are passively recorded. Despite that, there are a few toggles and settings you can change to reduce the amount of data Sony is able to collect about you.