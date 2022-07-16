How To Update Your PS5 DualSense Controller And Why You Should

After waiting so long to get your PS5, there are two ways you can update your DualSense controller: automatically or manually. Once there is an official update for the DualSense controller, the PS5 will send you a prompt to connect the device to your console. Thankfully, you won't have to worry about forgetting to update your controller because your PS5 will remind you to do it if you choose to skip the update initially. This method is the easiest and fastest way to update the DualSense.

Once you receive the DualSense update prompt while using the PS5, connect your controller via a USB-C cable to the console. On the TV or monitor, select the Update Now button. Wait for the update to finish.

If you're in the middle of a game with your friends that you just can't stop, you can also select the "Notify after 24 hours" option. With this, your PS5 will schedule another alert notification for the update for the following day. Alternatively, you can download updates manually by following the steps below:

On the PlayStation 5 console, go to the home screen. In the upper right corner of the screen, select Settings. In the left-side menu bar, choose Accessories. Under Accessories, go to Controllers. Select Wireless Controller Device Software. Connect your controller via USB-C cable to your PS5 console. Wait for the download to finish.

It's recommended to only use the USB-C cable which came with your PS5 DualSense controller to prevent data transfer issues, though you can use third-party cables if you no longer have the original.