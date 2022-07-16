How To Update Your PS5 DualSense Controller And Why You Should
By updating your PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's firmware, you not only get access to the latest features but also additional protection from any new issues that developers may discover and fixes for any bugs users have been reporting. As with the console itself, Sony releases new firmware updates for the controllers occasionally, at which point gamers are prompted to install the updates the next time they fire up the PS5, a process that can be performed using a couple of different methods.
Though users are able to skip the update and instead choose to get a reminder the next time they turn on the console, Sony recommends installing the updates as soon as they are available. The company has published several updates for the DualSense controller since releasing the latest-generation console in November 2020, including ones that improved the controller's stability and made it possible to update the DualSense directly within the console's Settings menu (via PlayStation).
How to update a DualSense controller via the PS5 console
After waiting so long to get your PS5, there are two ways you can update your DualSense controller: automatically or manually. Once there is an official update for the DualSense controller, the PS5 will send you a prompt to connect the device to your console. Thankfully, you won't have to worry about forgetting to update your controller because your PS5 will remind you to do it if you choose to skip the update initially. This method is the easiest and fastest way to update the DualSense.
- Once you receive the DualSense update prompt while using the PS5, connect your controller via a USB-C cable to the console.
- On the TV or monitor, select the Update Now button.
- Wait for the update to finish.
If you're in the middle of a game with your friends that you just can't stop, you can also select the "Notify after 24 hours" option. With this, your PS5 will schedule another alert notification for the update for the following day. Alternatively, you can download updates manually by following the steps below:
- On the PlayStation 5 console, go to the home screen.
- In the upper right corner of the screen, select Settings.
- In the left-side menu bar, choose Accessories.
- Under Accessories, go to Controllers.
- Select Wireless Controller Device Software.
- Connect your controller via USB-C cable to your PS5 console.
- Wait for the download to finish.
It's recommended to only use the USB-C cable which came with your PS5 DualSense controller to prevent data transfer issues, though you can use third-party cables if you no longer have the original.
How to update a PS5 DualSense controller via PC
While the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller was primarily designed for the PS5 console, many users also purchased it to play games on their Windows PC. In April 2022, Sony announced an alternative method to updating a PS5 DualSense controller by using a Windows computer. To do this, you have to download the firmware updater to your PC first. Bear in mind that this method only works for PCs running Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11. In addition, your PC will need a USB port and storage space of 10MB or more.
How to download the PS5 DualSense controller updater on Windows
- Open the web browser on a PC running Windows 10 or 11.
- Go to the Sony PlayStation DualSense controller update page.
- Under Update, click Download.
- Run the installation.
- Download any additional software needed if prompted during the installation process.
- Follow the instructions on the screen to install the app.
How to update the PS5 DualSense controller using the updater on Windows
Afterward, you can proceed to update your PS5 DualSense controller through your PC. Here's how.
- Connect the DualSense controller via USB-C cable to your PC.
- Launch the Firmware updater for the DualSense controller.
- If there's an update available, you'll see a note that an update is available. If you don't see the update option, that means your controller is still up-to-date.
- Click Update Now.
- Wait until the update finishes.
- Click OK to confirm.
If you own a PS5 console, there's no reason to update the DualSense controller using a PC. However, if you bought the controller because of its excellent build quality but don't own a PlayStation 5, this will be your only option for keeping the accessory up to date with the latest firmware.
How Mac users can update the DualSense controller's firmware
If you own more than one DualSense controller, you'll need to update each device individually. Because it may take some time to update multiple controllers, you can use both methods if they are available to you (console and PC). Unfortunately, Sony still has not released a method to update a PS5 controller via a firmware updater on Mac. For this reason, Mac users will have to rely on their PS5 consoles for any firmware changes.
Once you update the controller, you may also want to update your entire PlayStation 5 console, too, assuming a new version of the firmware is available. After all, failing to keep the firmware up to date could result in the console eventually having issues, potentially including slower download speeds. With an updated PlayStation 5 system, you can be sure to make the most out of all the new features Sony releases to enhance your gaming experience and avoid any annoying bugs that may otherwise ruin your next gaming session.