How To Increase The Download Speed On Your PS5

If you're one of the people who had to wait a long time to get ahold of a PlayStation 5 console, chances are you have a list of games that you're excited to download, and it may be a long one. As with the previous console generation, PS5 users can either purchase a game on disc or download the digital copy — though if you have the Digital Edition version of the console, downloading is the only option you have.

Waiting for a game to download can be frustrating, especially when the title requires pulling down 40GB or more of data. If you've noticed your PS5 is downloading more slowly than it should — or you're simply hoping to optimize things in order to save every minute possible — there are some console settings you can tweak to try and speed up the downloading process, not to mention a simple internet connection adjustment that may change everything.