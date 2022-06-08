Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Rest Mode On PS5

The struggle to get ahold of a PlayStation 5 is ongoing for many, but those who have managed to nab Sony's latest console have been able to enjoy a fair number of visually impressive video game content. They've also been able to try out several of the PS5's hidden features, like global settings for games (so you don't have to manually adjust each new one), spoiler blocking, and the power-saving prowess of Rest Mode.

Rest Mode is designed to kick in after a set period of console inactivity, and when activated it will continue to charge controllers, look for and download game updates, and take care of firmware changes. While Rest Mode is on, it's supposed to use less energy than if it were left powered on fully. So not only is it supposed to allow you to save money on your electric bill, but it'll also have all of your games and controllers ready to go once you start your PS5 up.

Unfortunately, it turns out Rest Mode could actually be causing a lot more problems than it solves.