Why You Probably Need To Change Your Privacy Settings On PS5

One of the most important things to do after setting up a new device with online functionality is to adjust (or at least look at) your privacy settings. It's important for smartphones and pretty much essential for computers, but don't overlook your home gaming consoles, either.

Whether you're choosing how much or little you want to make yourself available to random strangers on the internet or setting up an account for a younger user, privacy settings are worth spending some time on. Otherwise, you could find yourself receiving unexpected messages from mistyped addresses, random trolling, or possibly someone who's really angry that you beat them in a versus match.

In a perfect world, people just wouldn't do two of those three things, but this isn't a perfect world, so prevention should be your first step in dealing with these sorts of problems. Fortunately, it's fairly easy to control who can contact you or even see you in the first place on your PlayStation 5.