SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Review: Solid Gaming Acoustics

The Arctis Nova 7 comes in modern and attractive packaging — pulling away from the recent accessories packaging trend in which overly heavy-duty presentation boxes are the norm. Taking them out of the box reveals a sleek and minimalist design that feels sturdy and well-built but with a slight bit of heft, signifying its construction of quality materials.

This headset offers adjustments for size in two ways. The aforementioned band can be removed and repositioned on the pegs, but speakers are also extendable on both sides. This can be a weak point in some headphones, as this is where the mechanism to adjust it wears out or loosens up, and it won't stay in place after using it for several months.

I was pleased by the feel on the Arctis as it is tight enough that it doesn't feel like it would wear out quickly, yet loose enough to be easy to manipulate. Furthermore, rather than being a flat piece that slides up into the headband, these are somewhat rod-shaped and appear to offer a good deal of rigidity, resisting breaking from careless use or inadvertently dropping on the floor.

The speakers of the Arctis Nova 7 swivel for proper fitment on heads of differing shapes while also allowing the headphones to be stored flat. It does not have any hinges to allow them to be folded up for storage, but that is probably a good thing as those can be weak points prone to breaking.

These headphones appear to be built to last. The cushions are thick and plush, completely encompassing the ear without being too tight or uncomfortable. My review unit came with cloth AirWeave cushions, but SteelSeries offers optional replacements in faux leather or velour and booth speakers have a removable outward-facing disc on the side. They are held on with magnets and serve no purpose outside of their aesthetics. They can be purchased in different colors and patterns with a matching flexible headband from the official website for $34.99 if you are into that sort of thing.