SteelSeries Rival 5 budget gaming mouse packs custom keys and RGB

SteelSeries has added a new gaming mouse to its line-up, and while you might normally expect that to come with a hefty price tag, the Rival 5 bucks that trend. Promising a more ergonomic design for comfier extended play, plus nine buttons – including quick action keys – the Rival 5 is half the price or less of rival gaming mice.

In fact, at $59.99, it’s nearly half the price of SteelSeries’ Rival 710. Despite that, you get five quick action side buttons intended to fall under your thumb; each is fully customizable depending on your preferred layout.

SteelSeries does have some suggestions, mind, and its presets map the most common features in different games to the different controls. That might mean stairs, floor, wall, or trap in Fortnite, or pulling up Summoner Spells in League of Legends.

It’s a wired mouse, with a soft microfiber mesh USB cable for less drag and a lighter feel. Overall, it’s 85 grams (3 ounces) in weight, and uses new Golden Micro IP54 switches that are rated for 80 million clicks. They’re also dust and water-resistant.

SteelSeries’ PrismSync RGB lighting is built in, with 10 different zones which can each support 16.8 million different colors. With SteelSeries GG, you can link the RGB lighting to different games along with apps like Discord, so that you’ll get different color patterns for things such as chat notifications.

The sensor itself, of course, is the most important thing. SteelSense uses its TrueMove Air sensor, which it claims is good for three times the accuracy of its rival gaming mice. Co-developed with PixArt, it offers 1-to-1 tracking, 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS and 40G acceleration, along with tilt tracking so as to ignore unwanted tracking during angled drops, tilt slams, and quick flicks.

The SteelSeries Rival 5 is available to order now, priced at $59.99.