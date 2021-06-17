Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update V overhauls the Nordics today

Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting another major World Update today, and this time, the Nordic countries are the area of focus. World Update V: Nordics is going live today, improving the flying experience in five different countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Like the other World Updates that came before this one, Asobo Studio has made significant improvements to those five countries, giving players more sights to see and landscapes to fly over.

In a post to Xbox Wire today, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann wrote that World Update V: Nordics makes “improvements in detail to broad swaths of landscapes, enhancements to regional architecture, improved data for 100 airports and 78 carefully selected points of interest.” In addition, we’re getting one new bush trip for each of the five countries included in this update.

There are also five new handcrafted airports, each with their own landing challenges to complete. The airports getting some special attention in this update are Bornholm Airport in Denmark, Ísafjörður Airport in Iceland, Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden, Svalbard Airport in Norway, and finally, Vasaa Airport in Finland.

So, this World Update is very similar to other World Updates Asobo Studio has shipped in the past in that it places special emphasis on landscapes and points of interest, with a select few airports getting the handcrafted treatment. Like the World Updates that came before it, this one is free to all Microsoft Flight Simulator players, though you’ll need to update the game and then claim the new content from Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s marketplace.

At E3 2021, one of the big announcements to come out of the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase was the reveal of Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s release date on Xbox Series X|S. The game is landing on Microsoft’s current-gen consoles on July 27th, and presumably, it’ll feature all of the same content that has been released for the PC version so far. We also learned that Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting new content to tie in with the release of Top Gun: Maverick, but we’re left waiting for more details on that.