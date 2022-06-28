Sony's Inzone Gaming Monitors And Headsets Go Beyond Just PlayStation

Just as the rumors and leaks foretold, today Sony revealed a new gaming brand called Inzone. Of course, Sony already has its own gaming brand in PlayStation, but with Inzone, we're seeing the company branch out a bit. Products released with Inzone branding seem to be primarily aimed at PC gamers, though they'll unsurprisingly have a degree of added functionality when used with PlayStation 5 hardware.

To start, the Inzone brand will offer three headsets and two monitors. The monitors — simply dubbed the Inzone M9 and Inzone M3 — are arguably the stars of today's announcements. That said, the new headsets Sony has revealed — the H9, H7, and H3 — have some intriguing features and, in a couple of ways, seem like an upgrade from Sony's Pulse 3D headset.

Both the M9 and M3 monitors offer high refresh rates of 144Hz and 240Hz, respectively. Both also offer NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility and variable refresh rate via HDMI 2.1, along with a 1ms GtG response time. They each clock in at 27 inches, but the M3 maxes out at 1080p resolution while the M9 boasts a 4K panel. In the end, those who favor framerate above all else will probably want to opt for the lower resolution (and less expensive) M3, while those who favor resolution have the M9, which offers a solid refresh rate itself.

So far, it sounds like these monitors cover a fairly common array of specifications. When you toss in DisplayHDR 600 certification for the M9 and anticipated DisplayHDR 400 certification for the M3, these devices check even more boxes we'd expect modern gaming monitors to. However, the M9 and M3 offer some interesting functionality when paired with a PlayStation 5, potentially making them good options for gamers who play across both PS5 and PC.