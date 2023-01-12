The Reason Why AirPods Have A Vent, And Why You Shouldn't Block Them

Apple's AirPods are easy recognizable in a sea of true wireless earbuds, thanks to their signature stem design and vents on the outside. Over the course of three generations of AirPods history, Apple has toyed with the vent design and positioning to refine the audio performance. From a recessed look on the original AirPods and first-gen AirPods Pro, to a flush black strip on the second-gen AirPods Pro, the vent has changed forms but remained a mainstay.

However, it is not merely an aesthetic element. Instead, they serve a very important purpose for your music listening experience. Apple's official product page notes that these vents are used to equalize pressure and offer a more comfortable wearing experience. However, they also play an important role at improving the AirPods' best features, like transparency mode and active noise cancellation.

The vent's pressure equalizing activity, coupled with some clever software-level optimization, lets in some level of ambient noise while isolating the rest. This is done to ensure that you are able to listen to person talking or an important announcement, without totally getting lost in the noise. This system works better on the AirPods Pro than any other earbuds I've ever tried. Needless to say, these vents need to be taken care of.