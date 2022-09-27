How To Use Active Noise Cancellation On Your Apple AirPods Pro 2

Now that you know how to activate ANC, here are a few ways you can tell if whether active noise cancellation is enabled. The most obvious way to check is to put both AirPods Pro earbuds in your ears; if you can hardly hear anything around you, it's enabled. This isn't always a given though, because ANC and Transparency modes sound very similar when you're in a quiet room. If you suspect ANC isn't working on your AirPods Pro, you may want to make sure earwax or debris isn't building up on the earbuds' mesh (via Apple). If you need to clean the AirPods, we have a guide on how to safely do so.

Another way to check whether ANC is enabled is directly on your iPhone. With the AirPods paired to it, do the following:

Activate Control Center by swiping down from the top right corner (if you have an iPhone with Face ID) or by swiping up from the bottom (if your iPhone has Touch ID). Press and hold the volume widget. Tap Noise Control.

From there, your iPhone will tell you if you're in Noise Cancellation, Off, or Transparency mode. Of course, you can toggle yourself into the ANC mode in this menu if it's not already enabled. If you don't want to mess with software, another thing you can do is tap and hold the stem. The AirPods Pro makes two distinct chimes when switching between Transparency and ANC modes. When going from ANC to Transparency mode, you'll hear two high-pitched tones in succession. While going from Transparency to ANC mode, you'll hear one deeper chime.