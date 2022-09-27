The Hidden Feature On Android Phones That Can Be A Real Time Saver

Thanks to Google's wide array of apps and services, Android phones already come packed with a slew of useful features, and some of them may not be so obvious to those new to the operating system. One such feature has to do with Google Assistant, Android's built-in and voice-controlled digital aide that lets you do things like manage your to-do list, organize your schedule, enjoy all types of content, and get answers to queries on your phone, to name a few. By tweaking Google Assistant's settings, you can go a step further and actually execute advanced commands within your most used Android apps by using customized phrases that sound more natural to you when you say them out loud.

Google Assistant already has a long list of possible phone actions you can ask your phone to do, and a lot of the suggestions are based on your installed apps, as well as your Google Search history. If you don't have Google Assistant set up, you can easily enable the feature by firing up the Assistant app on your Android phone and following the onscreen prompts to teach it your voice for future use (via Google). While you can get started with using the service by trying out some of the suggested actions, the best way to maximize the powerful virtual assistant is by letting it do more specific voice-prompted tasks within apps.