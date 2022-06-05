How To Connect Two Pairs Of AirPods To One iPhone And Share Audio

The arrival of Apple's AirPods kicked off the true wireless earbuds market in a major way, spawning many competing models and clones. The company has released multiple generations of the earbuds in the years since, as well as a Pro version, not to mention the over-ear Max headphones model. AirPods are great because not only do they produce solid sound quality, but they also provide many useful features. You can, for example, take calls with the built-in microphones, use Siri to get information, and — perhaps one of the product's most underused features — you can connect two pairs of AirPods to one iPhone.

This feature was released with iOS 13, and Apple lists it under the name Share Audio. Why would you want to share your audio with another person? The support could be useful for those times you want to listen to an audio track or album with a friend or loved one. The audio-sharing feature also comes in handy when riding public transportation with another person, making it easier for two people to watch the same movie on a single device. Connecting two pairs of AirPods to an iPhone is very simple, as Apple has added the Share Audio button to the AirPlay menu accessible within the Control Center.