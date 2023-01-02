How To Stop Siri Notifications From Playing On Your AirPods

If you own an Apple device, you may be very well acquainted with the voice of Siri. The virtual assistant is usually enabled by default on iPhones and iPads and is incredibly useful for executing hands-free tasks. Since the release of iOS 15, the feature was beefed up even more with the ability to announce notifications on AirPods, giving users the option to stay on top of certain app updates without actually having to look at their screen. Siri can read your incoming text messages, reminders, and other alerts — including calls as well as notifications that have been classified as time-sensitive — from compatible third-party apps and listen for a few moments after the announcement, in case you want to respond or take any actions.

Today, this potentially useful upgrade is accessible to people who have an iPhone or iPad on iOS 15 or newer and who use AirPods Max, AirPods 2nd generation or newer, AirPods Pro 1st generation or newer, Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro as their chosen listening device (via Apple).

While the idea of being able to accomplish iPhone or iPad tasks without directly interacting with your iOS device may seem beneficial for some users, there may be times when hearing non-stop alerts can become tedious. Sometimes, you may just want to pop your earbuds in, listen to a podcast or an audiobook, or zone out to some music and not be disturbed by other things. If you prefer to use Siri the regular way — aka, when you're actually using your Apple device hands-on — and would like to stop hearing her announce incoming alerts through your headphones, or would like to control when you want to utilize the feature, there are various ways you can disable the notifications.