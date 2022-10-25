This Underrated iPhone Feature Makes It Easy To Scan Documents

Scanning important documents can be quite an endeavor if you don't have the right equipment to do it. Normally, you'd need a scanner or a rigged out printer that has scanning capabilities. However, not everyone has either of these machines these days, and prefer to just make the occasional errand to a nearby store that offers imaging and printing services. Most people have a smartphone, though. Is it possible to scan documents with an iPhone?

Sure, you can easily take a picture of a document with your iPhone camera, but it won't quite produce excellent results (via Xerox). Certain camera features affect the quality of the final document image, such as lighting, focus, and aspect ratio, to name a few. Normally, these features make images of people and sceneries pop out beautifully, but they do not improve captures of documents or recapturing old photographs. Instead of opting for the easy way out and simply taking a picture of a document, there's an iPhone feature that you can utilize that has document-scanning functionality.