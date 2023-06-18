The Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds Worth Checking Out In 2023
In general, headphones are a great way to tune out the rest of the world, especially when you are in public. Having a quality pair can also, in some ways, enhance your focus while you're exercising, studying, or working. These days, there's a multitude of headphone types to fit any type of listener — you can opt for traditional headphones that sit over your ear or go for the more portable and less conspicuous earbuds. Furthermore, audio accessories are constantly going through improvements in terms of the technology they use. For instance, if you have the desire to drown out distracting and potentially loud external noises while you listen, you can take advantage of headphones that have noise cancelling features.
Earbud brands that have active noise cancelling (ANC) listed in the tech specifications means that when the feature is enabled, your device is constantly monitoring ambient sound within your vicinity and stopping it from reaching your ears. Instead, small built-in microphones in the earbuds produce an inverted version of the audio frequency it intercepts, effectively cancelling it out. What you are left with is minimal background noise that's more muted. If you have something playing through your earphones, it clarifies the audio track.
How to pick noise cancelling earbuds
When used in scenarios that won't require much situational awareness, noise cancelling earbuds are an awesome step up from basic headphones as they allow you to immerse yourself in sound. When you're choosing a pair to try out for the first time, there are several factors you ought to consider apart from the overall sound quality.
Enabling noise cancelling is a sure way to drain your earbuds' battery life, so make sure you pick a brand that's well-reviewed. In addition, the quality and charging capabilities of the case that comes with the earbuds are also relevant — some offer fast charging, which could be great for people hoping for a quicker battery turnaround.
Another make-or-break component is design and comfort. Since earbuds by design mostly sit on your ears' openings, they ought to provide a good ear seal, which is crucial for noise cancelling devices. It's also a plus if they're made with soft and durable materials for long wear.
Finally, as is the case when you shop for other consumer electronics, you should go for a pair of earbuds that fit your budget. Big-name audio companies like Bose and Sony will demand more money, but these top-shelf earbuds will likely last longer over time and have better sound quality than cheaper alternatives. The good news is earbuds are commonplace now and are often on sale, so if you find a pair you like, snag them right away.
Not sure where to start? Here are a couple of noise cancelling earbuds that are currently popular among consumers online.
For the earbuds newbie (and those on a budget)
Hailed by many best-of tech lists as the best entry-level noise cancelling earbuds out there today, Soundcore by Anker's Space A40 earbuds provide great quality sound and noise cancelling capabilities, considering the price point: they're currently on sale for $79. They're equipped with adaptive ANC — which means they adjust automatically based on the combination of the amount of environmental sound, the fit of the earbuds, and the amount of noise leaking through them — making them effective in tuning out loud noises one usually hears while traveling, for example. Some notable features include Bluetooth multipoint, which lets you connect them to your smartphone and laptop at the same time, an IPX4 water resistance rating, and excellent battery life, averaging eight hours with ANC enabled. Although some reviews out there peg their built-in microphone for calls a bit mediocre, there's enough good stuff here that makes them the perfect starter earbuds for those new to ANC.
Another popular contender is JBL's Live Pro 2. Like the Soundcore Space A40, they also have adaptive ANC, multipoint Bluetooth pairing, and around eight hours of playback with ANC turned on. Where it edges out the previous brand a bit is its water resistance rating: Live Pro 2 has IPX5 certification. They also seem to have more reviews that say they're great for taking voice calls. Normally priced at $149.95m they come in a variety of colors, but are now discounted at $99.95.
Something to match your mobile phone
iPhone owners need not look further than the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). A more beefed-up version of their predecessor, the Airpods Pro 2 are equipped with Apple's proprietary H2 chipset, which promises twice the noise cancelling provided by the original. Their integration with the iPhone is unmatched and brings with it a slew of iOS-specific features, including spatial audio, auto-wear detection, transparency mode, and the ability to locate them via FindMy, courtesy of a built-in speaker within the charging case. They've got an IPX4 water resistance rating (including the charging case) and come with four different ear tip sizes to guarantee a good seal. Compared to other noise cancelling options, however, the battery life on continuous ANC is lower at about eight hours. It's also pricey at $249, but Apple fans may want to buy a pair now — they're currently on sale for $199.99.
One of the best options for Android phone owners are the Google Pixel Buds Pro. The bulk of their noise cancelling capabilities are courtesy of the company's own powerful audio chip that runs algorithms developed in-house. On top of that, you get multi-device pairing, seven hours of battery life with ANC switched on, and Google Assistant support. You can also access more features through the companion app, including several equalizer presets to fit a variety of sound preferences. They are comfortable to wear and are also water resistant, which make them workout-friendly in general, but they may not be suitable for the gym because they can get dislodged easily from the ears. The Pixel Buds Pro are normally priced at $199.99 and come in four color styles, but are currently on sale for $159.99.
A pair to hype you up on your workout session
The Apple-owned Beats Fit Pro have several features similar to the first iteration of the AirPods Pro: they're rigged with Apple's H1 chip and have pretty great ANC, spatial audio, and the convenience of switching to transparency mode. If you or your friends have compatible AirPods or Beats headphones, you can even share audio that's playing on a supported Apple device. Although a step down from the AirPod Pro 2's H2 chipset, the Beats Fit Pro are more comfortable for long wear and have a more secure ear fit thanks to the wingtips, making them stay on during workouts. They also have a similar battery life of about six hours with ANC enabled. They normally cost $199.95 but are now discounted at $159.95.
Another great option to consider are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are currently well-rated in various online marketplaces for excellent sound quality and efficient ANC. They're very easy to control, have a good seal over the ear hole, and are comfortable to wear thanks to an upgraded ergonomic design. They have a pretty high IPX7 water resistance rating, making them an efficient sports accessory. However, most of the stellar features can only be unlocked by people who also own Samsung Galaxy devices, such as enhanced 360-degree surround sound. They also don't support multi-device pairing and only have a battery life of about five hours with ANC enabled. Unless you are a Samsung fan, the $299.99 price tag — currently slashed down to $197.99 — might be a bit steep.
Brands that are worth the splurge
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds offer superior sound quality accompanied by a cool "sound zones" feature that lets you customize listening preferences based on your common locations. They also have adaptive noise cancelling, a nifty "anti-wind" mode, and custom EQ presets available through the companion app. One of the reasons Sennheiser fans are willing to shell out $279.95 (currently down to $189) to buy these is their impressive fast-charge capabilities — paired with what some reviews claim to be almost seven hours of battery life with ANC on. You can gain around an hour of playback by charging just 10 minutes. However, they are a bit bulky and can be less comfy to wear compared to other options.
Another top-shelf favorite are the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which are in fact hailed by some online publications as the best to get to date. They provide great isolation and noise cancelling levels as well as sufficient battery life of around eight hours with ANC on at moderate volume levels. Whether your accompanying device runs on Android or iOS, you'll have access to a slew of features via the mobile app. They come with foam ear tips that are great for comfort as well as a USB-C case that can fast-charge to full in only 90 minutes. MSRP for a pair is $279.99, but they're now discounted at $198.
The best money can buy
Finally, the one that's constantly topping most best-of lists in the noise cancelling earbuds category are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. The level of ANC they provide is truly exceptional and is bolstered by well-balanced sound that adapts to the shape of your ear canal. Phone calls come in clear as can be thanks to multiple microphones within each earbud. If sound quality is your main priority, these are probably your best bet.
The earbuds come with three pairs of ear tips and stability bands that promise a secure and tight fit. Their settings can also be tweaked via a mobile app that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making them a good pick for any type of listener. While their clocked battery life with ANC enabled is somewhat low at over six hours, the quick charge feature regains you two hours of playback for 20 minutes. Normally, they're pricey at $299, but it's conveniently on sale for $249 right now.