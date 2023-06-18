The Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds Worth Checking Out In 2023

When used in scenarios that won't require much situational awareness, noise cancelling earbuds are an awesome step up from basic headphones as they allow you to immerse yourself in sound. When you're choosing a pair to try out for the first time, there are several factors you ought to consider apart from the overall sound quality.

Enabling noise cancelling is a sure way to drain your earbuds' battery life, so make sure you pick a brand that's well-reviewed. In addition, the quality and charging capabilities of the case that comes with the earbuds are also relevant — some offer fast charging, which could be great for people hoping for a quicker battery turnaround.

Another make-or-break component is design and comfort. Since earbuds by design mostly sit on your ears' openings, they ought to provide a good ear seal, which is crucial for noise cancelling devices. It's also a plus if they're made with soft and durable materials for long wear.

Finally, as is the case when you shop for other consumer electronics, you should go for a pair of earbuds that fit your budget. Big-name audio companies like Bose and Sony will demand more money, but these top-shelf earbuds will likely last longer over time and have better sound quality than cheaper alternatives. The good news is earbuds are commonplace now and are often on sale, so if you find a pair you like, snag them right away.

Not sure where to start? Here are a couple of noise cancelling earbuds that are currently popular among consumers online.